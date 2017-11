Only University of Lagos (UNILAG) has full accreditation to offer Law among public and private universities in the country.





The Council of Legal Education disclosed this in a list of accredited and approved faculties of Law in Nigeria published on Wednesday and signed its Secretary and Director of Administration of the Council.





The accreditation of three universities; Lagos State University, University of Abuja and Benue State University have been suspended.





Twenty seven others have Provisional Accreditation; five have Interim accreditation while 19 others have approval to commence.





According to the Council, Suspended Accreditation means the faculty of Law has its accreditation suspended while those with Interim accreditation are still subject to further accreditation.





The facilities of those given approval to commence still have to be subjected to further verification for Interim Accreditation status.





The Council explained that the accreditation status and approved quotas of recognized faculties was published for the benefit and guidance of the public, parents and students.













FEDERAL UNIVERSITIES









UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN PROVISIONAL 150

UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS FULL 270

UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA,

NSUKKA PROVISIONAL 220

UNIVERSITY OF

MAIDUGURI PROVISIONAL 200

UNIVERSITY OF BENIN PROVISIONAL 180

UNIVERSITY OF JOS PROVISIONAL 170

UNIVERSITY OF

CALABAR PROVISIONAL 170

UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN PROVISIONAL 150

UNIVERSITY OF UYO PROVISIONAL 150

OBAFEMI AWOLOWO

UNIVERSITY PROVISIONAL 250

BAYERO UNIVERSITY PROVISIONAL 220

USMAN DAN FODIO PROVISIONAL 80

AHMADU BELLO

UNIVERSITY PROVISIONAL 280

UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA SUSPENDED –

NNAMDI AZIKWE

UNIVERSITY PROVISIONAL 180

UNIVERSITY OF

PORT-HARCOURT COMMENCE 50





STATE UNIVERSITIES

Adekunle Ajasin University Provisional 50

Ebonyi State University Interim 150

Ekiti State University Provisional 60

Abia State University Interim 130

Delta state University Provisional 120

Enugu State University of

Science and Technology Provisional 100

Kogi State University Provisional 60

Rivers State University Provisional 250

Nasarawa State University Provisional 40

Ambrose Ali University Provisional 120

Olabisi Onabanjo University Provisional 170

Osun State University Interim 50

Bukar Abba Ibrahim Commence 50

Umaru Musa Yar’adua Commence 50

Imo State University Provisional 100

Bauchi State University Commence 50

Chukwuemeka Odimegwu

Ojukwu University Interim 100

Lagos State University Suspended –

Benue State University Suspended –

Niger Delta University Provisional 80





PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES

Igbinedion University Provisional 100

Afe Babalola Commence 180

Crescent University Commence 50

Babcock University Provisional 100

Baze University Commence 50

American University

of Nigeria Commence 50

Bowen University Provisional 50

Benson Idahosa Interim 60

Nigerian Turkish Nile Commence 50

Joseph Ayo Babalola Commence 50

Al-Hikmah University Commence 50

Lead City Commence 50

Ajayi Crowther Commence 50

Edwin Clark Commence 50

Madonna University Provisional 50