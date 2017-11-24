Despite being ordered sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari after his controversial reinstatement, fugitive civil servant Abdulrasheed Maina remains in service, his lawyer said yesterday.Speaking before the House of Representatives panel probing Maina’s controversial reinstatement, Mr. , Muhammed Katu said Maina wasworking for the government, adding that 23 files were recently referred to him to act upon in his capacity as an Acting Director in the Ministry of Interior.Displaying the original copy of the letter that reinstated Maina, Katu said it was signed by Dr. R.K Attahiru of the Department of Human Resources in the Interior Ministry.He added that there was no need for the hearing since the House had already adjudged Maina guilty,having asked security agencies to arrest and prosecute him in its resolution.Katu, however, said Maina was willing to attend the hearing and shed light on the issues but he is seeking protection of the House that security agencies would be prevailed upon not to arrest or harass him.He said Maina was never dismissed because those that carried out the purported dismissal lacked the authority to do it, adding that Maina went on exile because his life was in danger.Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris said Maina was still on its wanted list and the International Police had been placed on red alert.Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)Valentine Tochukwu, who represented the IG, said there was no record of any police officer attached to Maina.He also said the police had no details of pension fraud in the service.Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Acting Chairman Abdulahi Bako also said the Commission. had no role in Maina’s disappearance or reinstatement.The Committee said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should appear before it on the next adjourned date, November 30.