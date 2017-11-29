The embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari okayed his meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.







According to Maina, who is currently wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Malami paid him a visit during which he (Maina ) told him about the N1.3 trillion.





“When this government came in, the President [Buhari Muhammadu] gave the nod that ‘go and sit down with Maina, I’ve given you the approval.’





“They sat down with me after the security agencies had cleared me.





“Nobody has ever taken me to court in Nigeria, I want Nigerians to know; I have never been taken to any court of law.





“I have sued all the security agencies that they are talking about and I have won, I have four court judgments.”





Maina said, “As soon as this current government decided to sit with me, after the meeting, I told them that I would not allow them to return to Nigeria without giving them a gift.





“I told them I will give them something and the Minister of Justice (Malami ) laughed and he asked what the gift was.





“I gave him a document and said go here and here; that there is N1.3 tn which they want to steal because they have been stealing every year.









“He was shocked and said it wasn’t possible but I told him that sir, with all due respect, could you try what I said?





“The minister thought it wasn’t possible but when he got back, he realised that I gave him the correct information.”