



Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has appealed to Atiku Abubakar to return to the People's Democratic Party (PDP). Bruce, who made this appeal on his social media page on Friday, congratulated and praised Atiku for the courage he took to leave APC.





Atiku Abubakar on Friday announced that he has dumped APC.



According to the statement Atiku said, "On the 19th of December, 2013, I received members of the All Progressives Congress at my house in Abuja. They had come to appeal to me to join their party after my party, the Peoples Democratic Party, had become factionalized as a result of the special convention of August 31, 2013.





"The fractionalization of the Peoples Democratic Party on August 31, 2013 had left me in a situation where I was, with several other loyal party members, in limbo, not knowing which of the parallel executives of the party the legitimate leadership was.





“it was under this cloud that members of the APC made the appeal to me to join their party, with the promise that the injustices and failure to abide by its own constitution which had dogged the then PDP, would not be replicated in the APC and with the assurance that the vision other founding fathers and I had for the PDP could be actualized through the All Progressives Congress.





"It was on the basis of this invitation and the assurances made to me that I, being party-less at that time, due to the fractionalization of my party, accepted on February 2, 2014, the hand of fellowship given to me by the All Progressives Congress.





" On that day, I said 'it is the struggle for democracy and constitutionalism and service to my country and my people that are driving my choice and my decision' to accept the invitation to join the All Progressives Congress.





"Like you, I said that because I believed that we had finally seen the beginnings of the rebirth of the new Nigeria of our dreams which would work for all of us, old and young.





" However, events of the intervening years have shown that like any other human and like many other Nigerians, I was fallible. While other parties have purged themselves of the arbitrariness and unconstitutionality that led to fractionalization, the All Progressives Congress has adopted those same practices and even gone beyond them to institute a regime of a draconian clampdown on all forms of democracy within the party and the government it produced.





"Only last year, a governor produced by the party wrote a secret memorandum to the president which ended up being leaked. In that memo, he admitted that the All Progressives Congress had 'not only failed to manage expectations of a populace that expected overnight ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance."





