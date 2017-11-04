Women who wear A-cup bras were offered a 5 percent discount, while G-cup wearers could get a 65 percent price cut.The larger the breasts, the bigger the discount? that’s the controversial promotion a restaurant in Zhejiang province, China, offered this month. The eatery, called Trendy Shrimp, prompted furore for its provocative price-cuts, which an incensed local called “discriminatory” and “vulgar.”Trendy Shrimp, which is located in a mall in the city of Hangzhou, advertised the unusual discount in a poster placed outside the restaurant on July 31, the Qianjing Evening Post reported.“The whole city is looking for BREASTS,” reads the placard, which features an accompanying image of animated female characters with varying breast sizes and a table showing how much of a price cut a woman would get based on her bra size.According to the poster, women of all bra sizes would get some kind of discount at the eatery — though the percentage varied significantly. Women who wear A-cup bras would get a 5 percent discount, while G-cup wearers would get a 65 percent discount. (In China, discounts are expressed differently than in the U.S. The lower the number, the better the deal.)The poster was removed within a few days following a public backlash, said Lan Shenggang, the restaurant’s general manager.Lan, however, defended the offer, insisting that customers had responded positively to it. “Once the promotion started, customer numbers rose by about 20 percent,” he said, according to the BBC.“Some of the girls we met were very proud? they had nothing to hide,” he said.