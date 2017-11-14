According to a statement made available to the Tribune Online by the anti-graft agency’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the House’s order followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Honourable Jagaba Adams Jagaba that considered the disappearance, re-appearance and subsequent reinstatement and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina.
The statement noted that the order was communicated to the acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr M. A. Sani- Omolori, through a letter referenced NASS/CAN/105/Vol.23/154 dated November 7.
The statement added that the House of Representatives had already constituted an ad hoc committee charged with the responsibility of investigating the circumstances surrounding the “re-surfacing, re-absorbing and subsequent elevation of Maina from the rank of Assistant Director (the position he held before he was removed in 2013, to the position of an Acting Director) and to recommend strong sanctions against any person or persons who are implicated in the scandal.”
Maina, who is the subject of investigation for alleged pension fraud, slipped into the country a few months ago and was sensationally reabsorbed into the civil service and promoted acting director.
According to the statement, “he remains on the wanted list of the EFCC,” which, last week, published fresh wanted person notice on the suspect, calling anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the commission or report to the nearest police station.
“The suspect had not been seen in public since an online media published news of his dubious reinstatement into the public service.
