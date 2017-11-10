The House of Representatives on Thursday dropped a motion calling for investigation into alleged illegal recruitment of workers at the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.The Chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications, Honourable Akinade Fijabi had told the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara that he was not aware of the alleged illegal recruitment, but told the Speaker that he would find out and report back.The dropped motion had Hon. Ali Isa J. C as the sponsor.The motion was entitled, “need to investigate allegations of illegal recruitment of workers at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)”The motion reads: “Notes the allegation that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been recruiting workers without advertising the vacancies and following other laid down Civil Service Rules pertaining to recruitments;“Also notes that if the alleged recruitment had not been advertised, there is the likelihood that such recruitment was made in violation of the Federal Character principles;Aware of reports of such secret recruitments in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) which are not in tandem with the anti-corruption efforts of the current Administration;“Cognizant that if such illegal and non-transparent recruitment exercises are allowed to continue, the common person who does not have connections to highly placed individuals will become despondent about whether he can obtain a fair deal from the nation’s recruitment processes;“Resolves to: urge the Nigerian Communications Commission to halt the illegal recruitment forthwith."We call on the Federal Government to initiate measures to halt those illegal recruitments in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).“We mandate the Committee on Telecommunications to investigate the alleged illegal recruitment of workers at the Nigerian Communications Commission and report back in two weeks for further legislative action”.