The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the deplorable state of the Presidential Clinic on Thursday ordered the Minister of State, Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire to produce a detailed account of the clinic.Ehanire while making his submission simply told members of the Committee that whatever has happened in the clinic recently was never a creation of the President Muhammadu led administration.He said “we met the situation on the ground and it was never a creation of this administration.In her brief presentation, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Health Secretary, Mrs Amanda Pam told the bewildered lawmakers that the president’s clinic was not under the purview of FCT.