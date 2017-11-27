 Reno Omokri reminds Governor El-rufai that he once knelt down before Atiku Abubakar | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri posted an old photo of Governor Elrufai kneeling before Atiku Abubakar when he was the Vice President.
The Kaduna State Governor had described Atiku as a serial defector, adding that "it was good that he left APC early"

Addressing reporters after he joined President Buhari in observing the Juma'at prayer last Friday, Elrufai said the party was already aware that Atiku would leave in December.


"If given the ticket of the People's Democratic Party, Atiku is not a threat to President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election." he added.
