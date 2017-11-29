Reno Omokri commends President Buhari for acting on the booming Libya slave trade 5:31 PM Motunrayo Ogundipe 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Reno Omokri has commended President Buhari for acting on the booming slave trade business in Libya. President Buhari has ordered the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Libya. Read Reno's tweet below: . Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.