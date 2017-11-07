Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has said that referees will help leaders Manchester City to win the Premier League title.Wenger accused City forward Raheem Sterling of diving after he won a penalty in his team’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday.The French boss was furious with the performance of referee Michael Oliver who awarded the spot kick and a goal, which the Arsenal manager claimed was offside.“I believe it was no penalty. We know that Raheem Sterling dives well, he does that very well.“And the third goal was offside. I am very upset because at 2-1 we were in the game. The third goal was the killer and it is by coincidence that mistakes always go for the home team, as we know.“It is unfortunate that the game finished the way it finished. I am disappointed. You can accept if it City win in a normal way, they are a good side but this is unacceptable.“Last season we lost two offside goals and it has happened again. City will be hard to stop.”Pep Guardiola’s men have 10 wins and a draw from their opening 11 league games this season, prompting speculation they could emulate Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ Arsenal team that were through the whole of the 2003/04 campaign without losing a Premier League fixture.Wenger added, “Look, can anyone stop them? It will be difficult this season with the way they have started, the way they are on a run, they quality they have.“They will be difficult to stop but you never say never. If, on top of that, they have decisions like that at home, they will be unstoppable.”