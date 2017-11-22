‘Wo’ crooner Olamide is back with the fourth edition of his concert tagged ‘Olamide Live in Lagos: The Concert.’

Organized by YBNL, Red & Axla, Pentagon and Powered by the Lagos State Government, this year’s edition is slated to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on the 17th December, 2017 at 12noon.





Speaking to journalists, the WO crooner said the choice of Teslim Balogun Stadium is to accommodate all his fans. “The choice of the stadium which has the capacity of over 25,000 people as the venue for a rapper’s concert is undoubtedly another first as concerts go in Lagos”.





With the unbelievable success of the three previous editions, Olamide Live in Concert I: The Beast Unleased ranked the biggest concert of 2014, Olamide live in concert II: Beast Move a sold-out show at Eko Convention Centre and Olamide live in Concert III Beast Mode, which was arguably the most successful concert of 2016 with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Senator Dino Melaye and many other dignitaries in attendance.





Olamide Live in Lagos: The concert will definitely bring Lagos to a halt with the release of his new album titled ‘Lagos Na Wa’. It is clear that 2017, just like every other year in recent memory, is the year of Olamide as he gives back to his fans who has been there for him for years.





Olamide Live in Lagos: The Concert is on a track to set standards, break existing records, and give fans what they truly crave for and deserve as a way of saying thank you for standing by me for years.





Olamide is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist signed to his record label YBNL. Born Olamide Adedeji in Bariga Lagos State, he records mostly in Yoruba.





Olamide’s love for rap music began in his primary school days as he began to nurture it. In 2000, he decided to pursue a career in music. After a few years bubbling underground and working to get his music heard, Olamide worked with ID Cabasa’s Coded Tunes record to release his debut single ‘Eni Duro’. In 2010, he performed at The Hip Hop World Awards and released his debut studio album in 2011 titled ‘Rapsodi’.





The following year, he started his own record label ‘YBNL Nation’ and released his second album ‘YBNL’ in November 2012 under his label imprint YBNL Nation. The album had hit singles ‘First of All’, ‘Voice of the Streets’, ‘Stupid Love’, and ‘Ilefo Illuminati’. His record label housed top acts such as Lil Kesh, AdekunleGold, and Viktoh.