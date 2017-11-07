American hip hop recording artist, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison on Monday after violating his probation, according to CBS 3.

The rapper, 30, who was already under probation for a drug and weapons case, was arrested twice this year.





Earlier in March, he was arrested in St. Louis and charged with misdemeanor assault for an altercation with two airport employees.





Also, in August, the rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek William, was charged with reckless endangerment for illegally riding his dirt bike in Inwood.





He took a plea deal and the case will be dismissed after six months of good behaviour and 30 hours of community service.





In a statement, JAY-Z, who runs Roc Nation, the management company that Mill is signed with, called the sentence “unjust and heavy handed.”





“We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”