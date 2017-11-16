Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has revealed that Prophet T.B.Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, predicted the ousting of President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.





Fani-Kayode recalled that the controversial prophet had in 2014 predicted that the Vice President in a “South African country” would be removed.









The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain also noted that the president of same nation will be overthrown and kidnapped.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the former Minister wrote: “In 2014 Prophet T.B. Joshua gave a prophecy about exactly what has happened in Zimbabwe today.





“He said that the VP in a “southern African country” would be removed and then there would be a coup and the President and First Lady of that country would be toppled and kidnapped.”





Recall that reports had it that Mugabe, was booted out of office through a bloodless military coup which brought to an end his 37-year iron grip on power.









His removal was sequel to Mugabe’s recent removal of his former Vice-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.