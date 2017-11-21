President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Nigerian Senate, withholding assent to the bill on the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba state.





The letter addressed to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki which was read on Tuesday, stated that some clauses in the said bill needed to be rephrased for it to be signed into law.





Part of the letter reads: “In line with section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to withold my assent to the bill on Federal University, Wukari which was sent to me on the 25th October, 2017.





‘Certain words among others include, ‘President to the University’ and not ‘visitor’ as contained in the bill.

The Constitution allows three months to harmonize differences to the bill for it to be assented to.