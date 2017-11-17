Amid an outpouring of commendations on his strides in office, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, vowed to press ahead with the war against corruption, warning that anyone who steals public funds would surely end in jail.Buhari also vowed to reciprocate the support Nigerians gave him during his recent health issues by pursuing the interest of all, including a resolution of the herdsmen/farmers clashes.His assertion at the launch of a compendium of the successes of the administration came as All Progressives Congress, APC, leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, while upholding the positive appraisal of the president, nevertheless affirmed that many Nigerians were yet hungry, jobless and without shelter.The 360-page book, “Making Steady, Sustainable Progress,” is a report on the achievements of the Buhari administration as articulated by his media team, comprising Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; Senior Special Assistants on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and Laolu Akande.The launch of the book in the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa was witnessed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, governors; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita; Service chiefs; National chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; ministers; members of APC National Working Committee, and leaders of Buhari Support Group, among others.Speaking after the outpouring of commendations by speakers at the function, President Buhari, while thanking his media team for recording the achievements of the administration, said: “We are all aware now that if you steal public funds and you are caught, you will face the law.“Internationally, Nigeria is now a respected nation. I can’t keep up with invitations to visit other countries much less for other countries leaders that want to visit us. A number of world leaders are expressing the desire to visit Nigeria.“I cannot thank Nigerians enough for your prayers and goodwill during my health vacation. I can only reply you by resolving to work by putting every ounce of my energy to protect your interest.“We have gone through your difficult times due to worldwide economic recession. We are coming out of recession, and government efforts are targeted at easing economic hardships.“I would at the same like to assure all Nigerians of my commitment to improve security, fight corruption and restructure the economy. On the current issues on herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping and armed robberies within the confines of our limited resources, we are giving top priority to security.”