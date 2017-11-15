President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed how he appointed most of his aides.

Buhari disclosed that most appointees in his administration were appointed,“purely on merit and their proven track records.”





Speaking at a State dinner organised in his honour on Tuesday night in Abakalilki, the Ebonyi state capital, Buhari insisted that he always considers what was best for the country in his decisions.





According to him, ‘‘some of the people holding high positions in the government, like my ministers, will tell you that I didn’t know them from Adam.





‘‘I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records. I thank God that I have a very good team.’’





Buhari also commended Governor David Umahi for his development strides in the State.





He said, ‘‘The absolute commitment of the Governor to his position is very remarkable and I am very impressed.’’





The President while expressing gratitude to God and the people of Ebonyi for recognising his modest contribution to the country, described Nigeria as a “great country with incredible resources and highly talented people.”





‘‘We should continue to pray to God that the elites that will be in-charge of the country in the future fear God,’’ he added