According to presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari has resumed work at his office that was infested by rodents while on his medical vacation in the UK.

Recall that Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had in an interview with Arise TV, stated that Presidnet Buhari will not be working from his office for a while because the office was infested by rodents while he was away on medical vacation. Thankfully the rodents have been cleared out of the office.





According to Bashir, President Buhari this morning presided over the Armed Forces Council meeting in his office.