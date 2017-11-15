President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Super Eagles victory against Argentina in a profile friendly game in Russia on Tuesday.





The President sent a congratulatory message to the players and coaching crew over their stunning 4-2 comeback win against Jorge Sampaoli’s men.





The Super Eagles found themselves trailing 2-0 following goals from Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero in the first half.





But goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, debutant Bryan Idowu and Alex Iwobi who scored twice ensured Nigeria defeated the star studded Argentine side.





Reacting to the impressive win by Gernot Rohr’s men, President Buhari wrote on his verified Twitter handle, ”Congratulations to our soaring Super Eagles, and to all Nigerians, on tonight’s victory against Argentina.”