President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reiterated his believe in the unity of the country.He spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital when he paid a one day working visit to the state.Buhari, who is visiting the region for the first time since he became President, said the diversity of the country makes it unique in the committee of nations.“My presence here today is a demonstration of my strong believe in the unity of Nigeria. As a most populous country in Africa with over 300 ethnic groups our diversity is almost unique among the nations,” he said.He assured the people of the South East of his administration’s commitment to carry out projects that will lead to the fast tracking of development in the region.According to him, in keeping with his promise to South East leaders, the 2018 budget which he recently presented to the National Assembly captured many projects in the zone in accordance with his promise to South East leaders.“When I met with leaders of the south east last month in Abuja they raised several issues of concern including the state of roads in the region. I want to assure you that we will deliver on our promise. Our 2018 budget include many strategic projects for the region in roads, power, agriculture and social sector,” the President said.Earlier, the State Governor, David Umahi said the state is appreciative of the President’s support to the state especially in the area of Agriculture.He, however, appealed to the President for refund of funds expended by the state government on some Federal Roads in the state.Former Governor of the state, Sam Egwu commended the President for the recent decision to pay former Biafra Police officers pensions.“Such an act of accommodation is what translates a mere leader to a great father of the Nation”.He pleaded with the president to give the state assistance in the area of agriculture; roads and education to enable the state catch up with other states.