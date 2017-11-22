President Muhammadu Buhari has offered prayers for veteran journalist, Oluwole Falodun, who is visually impaired.

This was made known through a statement signed by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, to felicitate with Falodun on the occasion of his 75th birthday on Wednesday.





The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari warmly congratulates veteran journalist and renowned Public Relations expert, Oluwole Falodun, who turns 75 years on November 22, 2017.





“President Buhari joins the media industry, professional colleagues, family and friends of the ace broadcaster, print journalist, later turned Public Relations consultant in celebrating the milestone, heralded by many years of lofty achievements in investigative reporting and seminal articles.





“The President commends Falodun’s courage in sustaining his passion and vision of pursuing a most rewarding career in journalism, in spite of the odds of visual impairment along the way, demonstrating that the will to succeed will always overcome any obstacle.





“As Falodun turns 75 years, President Buhari believes the veteran journalist has a lot of experience to share with upcoming journalists on the virtues of discipline, accuracy, balance and speed, which over years have become the hallmark of a good journalist.





“The President prays that the almighty God will grant Falodun longer life, good health and wisdom to continue serving the country and humanity.”