President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reinstatement of the security aides of the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President gave the order in Awka on Wednesday.Adesina said Obiano had, while receiving Buhari on arrival at Awka for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress Governorship Rally, complained to the President about the withdrawal of his security aides.He said the President subsequently directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Mr. Joshak Habila, to ensure the immediate reinstatement of the governor’s security aides.The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the reinstatement of the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.“While welcoming the President on arrival Wednesday in Awka for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress Governorship rally, the governor had complained about the withdrawal of his security aides.”Before departing Awka, President Buhari directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila to ensure the return of the governor’s security personnel.”It will be recalled that Obiano’s security aides were on Tuesday withdrawn on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.The withdrawal was ahead of the governorship election in the state scheduled for Saturday.