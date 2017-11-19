Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan will be 60 tomorrow.But ahead of the milestone, President Muhammadu Buhari has led the chorus of birthday well-wishers, praising his younger predecessor for his humble beginnings and his rise to the topmost post in Nigeria.President Buhari in the message sent out by Special adviser on media, Femi Adesina warmly felicitated with Jonathan on his 60th birthday, November 20th, 2017.“President Buhari joins members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), professional colleagues, associates of Dr Jonathan, and his family in celebrating the unique history of the Nigerian leader, who within a short period rose from being a Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President to becoming Nigeria’s President for six years”, Adesina wrote.“President Buhari believes Dr Jonathan’s foray into politics and ascendency to the highest political office in Nigeria from a humble riverine background testifies to the greatness and inclusiveness of Nigeria’s democracy, and serves as an invitation to all those with interest to add value to the nation.”