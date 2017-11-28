The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for his ‘child’ President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, all the current government needed from Nigerians now is prayer and constructive criticisms.





He spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday during the opening of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council week themed “Recession, Restructuring: The Way Forward”.





The royal father said, said “Even President Buhari is my child, you must pray that your child is better than you. We pray that by their time they will do better than us. It is not about Christianity or Islam, because we don’t have documented history. What we call Orisa today are heroes. People we know as hero for example Ogun is the god of iron, there was iron before Ogun but Ogun because Ogun made cutlass. I am not saying we should not celebrate Ogun but the day you become king, you don’t worship any god anymore.





“We are not in the 1st century anymore, what is called witchcraft is poverty, it is negatively, you will not see Folorunsho Alakija as witchcraft. Osi lonje Aje, Aje lonje Osi (It is poverty that is called witchcraft, witchcraft is what is called poverty. When there is so much poverty, the people in poverty will think that everybody will come to their level. It is the myth that is killing African.





“We are all guilty, we have blood in our hands, when you see people looking for promotion, they will go to Alfa, Pastor, Babalawo.





“Unless we stop all these blood everywhere, we can’t get it right in Nigeria. Blame yourself and the superstition, tell me what you were making before the white men came.





He added that President Muhammadu Buhari has started war against corruption in government as he urged traditional rulers to begin the war in the traditional institution.





He said “Buhari has started the war on corruption in government, you need to start checking corruption in the traditional institutions.





“Eradicate secret society, do an enlightenment act. We are dying, is worse than Boko Haram, it is worse than disaster.





“A king should not belong to any secret society, I don’t belong to one. The meaning of government is Alakoso (Administrator). And not a society of kings.





Speaking further, the monarch said he would continue to challenge the status quo, stressing that most people who were in the habit of challenging the existing belief, are always termed ‘controversial.’





He added, “I must be controversial, when you are saying the truth, you must be controversial, things that will challenge the statusquo. I challenge the statusquo, that is why I remain controversial.”