The Presidency has updated the list of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments to further fault the alleged claim that “81 of Buhari’s 100 appointees are Northerners.”The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the updated list was released by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.The updated list, containing 159 appointees read:Name Portfolio Region Notes Confirmed Appointment by the current Administration:1 Tukur Buratai Chief of Army Staff North East Y Y2 Babagana Monguno National Security Adviser North East Y Y3 Abubakar Lawal Aide de Camp North West Y Y4 Femi Adesina Special Adviser Media and Publicity South West Y Y5 Garba Shehu SSA. Media and Publicity North West Wrongly identified as SA Y Y6 Sunday Dare EC, NCC South West Not included with board members Y Y7 Lawal Kazaure State Chief of Protocol North West Y Y8 Ahmed Idris Accountant General North West Y Y9 Antony Ayine Auditor General South South Y Y10 Abayomi Olonishakin Chief of Defence Staff South West Y Y11 Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas Chief of Naval Staff South South Y Y12 Sadique Abubakar Chief of Air Staff North East Y Y13 Monday Morgan Chief Defence Intel North Central Y Y14 Lawal Daura DG, State Security Services North West Y Y15 Mahmood Yakubu INEC Chairman North East Y Y16 Hadiza Bala Usman MD, NPA North West Y Y17 Paul Boroh SA, Niger Delta Amnesty South South Y Y18 Dakuku Peterside DG, NIMASA South South Y Y19 Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye Chairman NCC South West Y Y20 Umaru Dambatta Chief Executive, NCC North West Y Y21 Babatunde Fowler Chairman, FIRS South West Y Y22 Maikanti Baru GMD, NNPC North East Y Y23 Boss Mustapha SGF North East Y Y24 Abba Kyari Chief of Staff North East Y Y25 Ade Ipaye Deputy Chief of Staff South West Not included with board members Y Y26 Hameed Ali CG, Nigerian Customs North West Y Y27 Mohammed Babandede CG, Nigerian Immigration North Central Y Y28 Ita Enang SSA, National Assembly South South Y Y29 Suleiman Kawu SSA, National Assembly North West Y Y30 Babafemi Ojodu SA Political South West Not included with team members Y Y31 Adeyemi Dipeolu SA Economy South West Not included with board members Y Y32 Ahmed Lawan Kuru MD, AMCON North East Y Y33 Mohammed Kari Insurance Commission North East Y Y34 Ibrahim Magu Acting Chairman EFCC North East Y Y35 Abike Dabiri SSA, Diaspora South West Y Y36 Abdullahi Muhammadu CG. NSCDS North Central Y Y37 Winifred Oyo-Ita Head of Service South South Y Y38 Aishah Ahmad Deputy Gov. CBN North Central Y Y39 Mary Ekpere DG, NCWD South South Y Y40 Funso Doherty DG, PENCOM South West Y Y41 Dikko AbdulRahman Chairman, BOI North East Y Y42 Olukayode Pitan MD, BOI South West Not included with board members Y Y43 Mr Adebayo Somefun MD, NSITF South West Y Y44 Kemi Nelson ED, NSITF South West Y Y45 Lady Azinge, Azuka Obiageli Ag. Registrar General, CAC South East Y Y46 Ahmed Dangiwa MD, Federal M.Bank North West Y Y47 Melville Ebo ED, Federal M.Bank South East Y Y48 Dankane Abdullahi ED, Federal M.Bank North West Y Y49 Alex Okoh DG, BPE South South Y Y50 Ibrahim Goni CG, National Park North Central Y N Sep-1451 Nasiru Ladan DG, NDE North Central Y Y52 Saliu Alabi DG, MINILS North Central Y Y53 Jeffery Barminas DG, RICT North East Y Y54 Folarin Gbadebo Smith DG, NISER South West Wrongly Identified as Haruna Yerima Y Y55 Mohammed Tukur Secretary FCC North East Y Y56 Shettima Abba Chairman FCC North East Y Y57 Tunde Irukera ES, CPC North Central Wrongly identified as CPP Y Y58 Umar Gambo Jibrin ES, FCDA North East Y Y59 Roli Bode George CEO, NDLEA North East Wrongly identified as Muhammad Abdullah Y N60 Garba Abari DG, NOA North East Y Y61 Sule Kazaure DG, NYSC North West Y Y62 Jelani Aliyu` DG, NADDC North West Y Y63 Bayo Onanuga MD, NAN South West Y Y64 Ibrahim Idris IG North Central Y Y65 Ghaji Bello DG, NPC North East Y N Jan-1466 Saleh Dunoma MD FAAN North East Y N Mar-1467 USA Sadiq Dir Security, FAAN North West Y Y68 Rabiu Yadudu Dir Operations, FAAN North West Y Y69 Salisu Daura Dir Maintenance, FAAN North West Y Y70 Nike Aboderin Dir Finance & Accounts FAAN South West Not included with board members Y Y71 Norris Anozie Dir HR FAAN South East Not included with board members Y Y72 Clifford Omozeghian Company Secretary, Legal Adviser FAAN South South Not included with board members Y Y73 Rahimatu Aminu Aliyu ED, Federal Mortgage Bank North West Y Y74 Melville Ebo ED, Federal Mortgage Bank South East Not included with board members Y Y75 Julie Okah – Donli DG, NAPTIP South South Y Y76 Bello Rabiu COO NNPC North West Not included with board members Y Y77 Henry Ikem Obih COO NNPC South East Y Y78 Bello Gusau ES PTDF North Central Y Y79 Isiaka Abdulrazak CFO NNPNorth Central Y Y80 Isa Inuwa COO NNPC North West Y Y81 Saidu Muhammad COO NNPC North West Y Y82 Babatunde Adeniran COO NNPC South West Y Y83 Anibor Kragha COO NNPC South South Not included with board members Y Y84 Chidi Momah Secretary NNPC South East Y Y85 Modecai Baba Ladan Dir DPR North Central duplicated Y Y86 Eberechukwu Uneze ED, AMCON South East Y Y87 Aminu Ismail ED, AMCON North West Y Y88 Kola Ayeye ED, AMCON South West Not included with board member Y Y89 Ishaq Oloyode Registrar, JAMB South West Y Y90 Chidi Izuwah DG, ICRC South East Y Y91 Bolaji Owasanoye ICPC South West Y Y92 Lenrie Aina National Librarian South West Y Y93 Charles Uwakwe NECO South East Y Y94 Umaru Maza Maza Chair, REA North West Y Y95 Damilola Ogunbiyi MD REA South West Y Y96 Sanusi Ohiare ED, REA North Central Y Y97 Yewande Odia ED, REA South West Not included with board members Y Y98 Fola Akinkuotu MD, NAMA South West Y Y99 Sani Abubakar Mashi DG, NiMet North West Y Y100 Abdusalam Mohammed Rector, NCAT North Central Y Y101 Akinola Olateru Commissioner, AIB South West Y Y102 Abubakar Rasheed ES, NUC North West Y Y103 Abdulkadir Umar ES, PPPRA North West Y Y104 Elias Nwalem RMAFC South East Y Y105 Marilyn Amobi NBET South East Y Y106 Faisal Shuaib ES, NPHCDA North Central Y Y107 Umaru Ibrahim NDIC North West Reconfirmed by Buhari Admin Y N Dec-10108 Uja Tor Uja NCPC North Central Y Y109 Isa Pantami DG, NITDA North East Y Y110 Patience Oniha DG, DMO South South Y Y111 Nnenna Akajemeli CEO, SERVICOM South East Y Y112 Folasade Joseph MD, NAIC North Central Y Y113 Cecilia Gaya DG, ASCON North East Y Y114 Luci Ajayi ES, LITFMB South South Y Y115 Lanre Gbajabiamila NLRC South West N Y116 Usman Abubakar NRC North West Y Y117 Chiedu Ugbo MD, NDPHC South South Not included Y Y119 Osita Okechukwu DG, VON South East Not included Y Y120 Eze Duru Ihioma Chair, NPC South East Y N Jan-14121 Bisi Adegbuyi Postmaster General, NIPOST South West Not included Y Y122 Yewande Sadiku DG, NIPC South West Not included Y Y123 Princess Gloria Akobundu CEO, NEPAD South South Not included Y Y124 Olagunsoye Oyinlola Chairman, NIMC South West Not included Y Y125 Umana Okon Umana Oil & Gas Free Zone South South Not included Y Y126 Sharon Ikeazor DG, PTAD South East Not included Y Y127 Ben Akabueze DG, Budget Office South East Wrongly identified as Aliyu Gusau Y Y128 Yemi Kale DG,NBS South West Reconfirmed by Buhari Admin Y N Aug-11129 Folorunsho Coker DG,NTDC South West Not included Y Y130 Waziri Adio ES, NEITI South West Not included Y Y131 Alh Adebayo Thomas DG Film and Censor’s Board South West Not included Y Y132 Maryam Uwais SA Social Investment North Central Not included with board members Y Y133 Jumoke Oduwole SSA Trade and Investment South West Not included with board member Y Y134 Emeka Nwapa CHAIRMAN, CPC South East Not included with board members Y Y135 Ife Oyedele ED, NDPHC South West Not included Y Y136 Alhaji Ali Usman Chairman, PENCOM North West Not included Y Y137 Manase Benga EC, PENCOM North Central Not included Y Y138 Zaki Magawata EC, PENCOM North East Not included Y Y139 Ben Oviosun EC, PENCOM South South Not included Y Y140 Nyerere Ayim EC, PENCOM South East Not included Y Y141 Sanusi Garba NERC COMMISSIONER North West Not included Y Y142 Dafe C. Akpeneye NERC COMMISSIONER South South Not included Y Y143 Nathan Rogers Shatti NERC COMMISSIONER North East Not included Y Y144 Dr Moses Arigu NERC COMMISSIONER North Central Not included Y Y145 Musiliu Olalekan Oseni, NERC COMMISSIONER South West Not included Y Y146 Professor Frank N. Okafor NERC COMMISSIONER South East Not included Y Y147 Ituah Ighodalo National Council of Privatisation South South Not included Y Y148 O. Olaoye National Council of Privatisation South West Not included Y Y149 Yinka Amosun FRCN (Lagos) South West Not included Y Y150 Femi Odumosu Ogun Osun RBDA South West Not included152 Jide Zeitlin Chair, NSIA South West Not included153 Uche Orji CEO/MD, NSIA South East Not included154 Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli ED, NSIA South East Not included155 Urum Kalu Eke NSIA South East Not included156 Lois Laraba Machunga-Disu NSIA North Central Not included157 Asue Ighodalo NSIA South South Not included158 Halima Buba NSIA North East Not included159 Bello Machido NSIA North West Not includedAdesina had earlir condemned the article in a statement issued in Abuja today, saying it was meant to portray the Buhari administration in bad light.The article was published by the newspaper on Oct. 29.(NAN)