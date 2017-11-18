Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Saturday that politics should not be treated as a matter of life and death.Speaking at the public presentation of a book titled: Stepping Forward with Uti J.D. Agba, written by Goddy Jedy Agba and Mathias Okoi-Uyouyo in Calabar, Cross River State, Obasanjo, who was the special guest of honour at the event, said politicians who failed to win elections can help winners to succeed.The former President said: “If you cannot be the chief servant you can be the assistant chief servant. This is because the chief servant cannot do it on his own. He has to work with others.”Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, also urged politicians defeated during polls to support those in power.He stressed the need for all to work together for the development of the people.“Power is like the wind which blows away. In using power, one must do so with the fear of God,” the governor said.