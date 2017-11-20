Prominent Nigerians and non-governmental organisations have expressed satisfaction with the electioneering processes of last Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra.Senator representing Anambra Central constituency, Annie Okonkwo, reckoned that the election was free, fair and a true reflection of the people’s aspiration for continuity.The Senator who is also a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliances, APGA, applauded the re-election of Governor Willie Obiano, saying the act depicts the end of godfatherism and politics of pressure in Anambra state.He added that the re-election will usher in a new dawn of continued development and social consolidation in Anambra state.Similarly, a non-governmental organization, NGO, United for Zero Election Violence Foundation, congratulated the residents of Anambra on their social conduct during the governorship election. It also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders for their role in the conduct of a peaceful election in Anambra state.Joining the train of accolades, Anambra State Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, lauded the people of the Anambra state on voting to support the re-election bid of the sitting Governor, Willie Obiano. He promised continued progress in the state