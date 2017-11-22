Some politicians have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure timely deployment of election personnel and materials to polling booths in future elections.The politicians told newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday that the commission had yet to address late arrival of election personnel and materials for elections.They said that the lateness still characterised Saturday’s Anambra governorship poll, urging that INEC should address the issue before conducting Ekiti, Osun governorship elections.Chief Mike Okereke, Lagos State Chairman of Unity Progressive Party, said, “INEC did not do well in the movement of election men and materials in the Anambra election.’’He told newsmen that election materials sometimes arrived at polling booths five hours behind schedule.“It is not good for our elections.“INEC should ensure that card readers work perfectly; it should also improve in the area of electronic transmission of results,’’ he said.Dr Yunusa Tanko, the National Chairman of National Conscience Party, urged the commission to ensure that all arrangements for elections were timely made.“I wish INEC will mobilise human and materials resources early enough, improve in the operations of card readers, and promptly announce results,’’ Tanko saidMr Shola Omolola, the Lagos State Chairman of Action Alliance, spoke in the same vein.“There are three areas I will like INEC to look into, one of which is transportation of materials to polling booths.“INEC, in conjunction with other government agencies and party leaders, should address voter apathy.“It should address buying of votes,’’ Omolola said.Chief Perry Opara, the National Chairman of National Unity Party, urged INEC to ensure improved welfare for its permanent and ad-hoc staff for greater efficiency.“INEC deserves better budgetary allocation to ensure improved logistics for elections,’’ Opara said.Chief Ola Apena, Deputy Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Lagos State, urged INEC to do its best to tackle its challenges to perform better in future elections.