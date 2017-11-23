FCT Police command ​has given an update on the investigation of alleged murder of Bilyaminu Bello Haliru.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Wednesday said the Command has secured a remand order for two weeks from the FCT High Court in respect of the suspect and wife, Maryam Sanda.





He, however, explained that because the suspect has a six months old baby, she would not be put in prison custody with the child.





The spokesman said ​the case has been assigned to FCT High Court No. 32 Jabi FCT Abuja for trial by the Chief Judge of FCT and that charges have been filed.





​Maryam Sanda has been charged with the offence of Culpable Homicide punishable under section 221 of the Penal Code.





​”​It should also be noted that this present charge is as a result of preliminary findings. At the end of investigation, additional findings will determine whether the current charge will be amended or whether other persons will be charged along with the suspect”, the statement continued.





​”​To assist the police with its ongoing investigation, some persons have been invited for questioning on the matter. ​Investigation on the case is still on-going and the public will kept abreast of any further development.





​”​Sequel to the aforementioned facts on the current status of the case, the Command wishes to assure members of the public that investigation will be carried out professionally.





“The media are also advised to always verify information at their disposal before going to press.​”​

Recall that the incident occurred on 19th November, 2017 at about 0350hrs in the couple’s residence no. 4 Pakali close, Wuse 2.





The deceased was son of a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chairman, Haliru Bello.