Two members of the Islamic Move in Nigeria, IMN, also known as the Shi’ia sect have reportedly been shot in Kano.Reports indicate that the Shi’ia members who were on procession to mark their ArbaeenTrek 2017 in the state were dispersed by mobile policemen who allegedly shot both teargas and live bullets at them.It said the sect members were intercepted by the police at the popular Lado overhead bridge along Zaria road in Kano metropolis.