The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the Tuesday’s suicide attack on Mubi mosque, saying that the death toll has now risen to 50.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar, told newsmen on Tuesday that a young boy was responsible for the blast which occurred during the early morning prayer.





“We have 50 dead and we are now trying to get the exact number of those injured,” Mr. Abubakar said.





However, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA , has confirmed that 21 persons died in Tuesday morning suicide attack on worshippers in Mubi, Adamawa state.





NEMA coordinator, North-eastern, Bashir Garga, said eight persons injured in the attack had been evacuated for treatment.





”A suicide attack by a teenage boy after early morning prayers at a mosque has so far claimed the lives of at least 21 persons, and eight others injured seriously have been transferred to FMC, Yola,” Mr. Garga said.





“A boy of about 17-years-old, wearing a suicide vest entered the mosque along with other worshippers immediately after the prayers and detonated the bomb. Besides the eight (injured) transferred, others, wounded are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Mubi North,” he added.