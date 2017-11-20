The police say they are investigating the alleged murder of Bilyamin Mohammed Bello by Maryam Sanda, his wife.

The couple on their wedding day

His father, Haliru Mohammed Bello, is a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Sanda, the daughter of Miamuna Aliyu, former Aso Saving Bank executive, is said to have killed her husband on Saturday night at their Maitama residence, Abuja.





Reports said she attacked her husband based on allegations of infidelity after seeing an SMS on his phone.





Miamuna is said to have stabbed Bello, who would have clocked 36 on November 23, thrice in the back.





After stabbing him, she drove him to the hospital for treatment but he did not survive the attack, the reports said.





When TheCable contacted Anjuri Manza, spokesman of FCT police command, he simply said: “We are investigating the matter.”





Manza did not make further comments.





Bello’s father was the acting chairman of the PDP board of trustees from 2015-2016, minister of defence from 2011-2012, and minister of communications from 2001-2003.