Anambra State Police Commissioner Garba Umar yesterday named two suspects for alleged involvement in the invasion and killing of 18 worshipers at St. Philip Catholic Church at Ozubulu.The suspects are: Prince Charles Obi (aka Gozila) and Dickson Nwodi.Umar addressed reporters at Amawbia near Awka, the state capital.The police chief said the duo, who were said to be based in South Africa, were serving jail terms for murder in a South African prison.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 18 persons were killed by gunmen while 10 others were injured at a Sunday mass in the church on August 6.Umar said Obi and Nwodi, who hail from Nnobi and Oba communities in Anambra State, allegedly mandated Quintus Anayo, also based in South Africa, to inform Ozubulu elders that they were behind the invasion.The commissioner said the report on Anayo was in line with police investigation into the mass kllling at the church.He said the police had established contact with international police (Interpol) on the need to extradite the suspects from South Africa to Nigeria.Umar said the state police command was making arrangement to arraign the three suspects earlier arrested in connection with the killings within the week.