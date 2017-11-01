Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and release of Mr. Oguanisi Akpusu, a nephew of former President Goodluck Jonathan, over the shooting of two persons during a Masquerade Festival at Emeyal 1 community of Ogbia Local Government Area.

Police Commissioner, Asuquo Amba, told newsmen that investigations showed that the shooting was “accidental”.





He added that the victims sustained gun shots to their legs and thigh.





Amba confirmed that Akpusu, who attended the Masquerade Festival in Ogbia kingdom, shot an Hausa and Igbo indigenes at Omeyal 1.





He said the shooter was arrested by Policemen attached to the Kolo Divisional Police and that the case was moved to the ‘serious crime unit’ of the State Police Command in Yenagoa.





“Preliminary Investigations‎ showed that it is a case of accidental discharge at a masquerade ceremony in Otuoke and Emeyal area of Ogbia Local Government.





“The victims are being taking care of by the culprit and the Ogbia people. It may have been a mistake”, he stressed.





Amba however expressed concern over rising cases of illegal possession of firearms in some parts of Yenagoa.





He spoke as the command paraded over 96 suspects arrested over alleged involvement in cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cultism and indecent consumption of dangerous drugs.





The police boss said a total of four locally made Revolver Pistol and two Pump actions with one 7.62mm live ammunition, twenty 9mm live ammunition and 30 rounds of AAA cartridges were recovered between September and October 2017‎.





“On 28th of 2019, one Yoko Nathan, Male,31 years and others at large came from Azegbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area to Yenagoa to buy three AK 47 riffles and we’re tracked by detectives.





“The suspect was arrested at Tombia road while trying to exchange money for guns, while others fled. The suspects confessed that the guns were meant for kidnapping,sea robbery and armed robbery.





“On 24th of October at about 1am, SARS Patrol team with assistance of the Vigilante group of Otiotio arrested three armed robbers namely Lucky Clement, Male, 25yrs, Samuel Emmanuel, Male,17yrs‎ and Gift Giba, Male, 23 yrs.





“The suspects attacked and robbed one Henry Etele of Akio Street in Yenizuegene and disposed him of one Nokia Lumia phone. One locally made revolver pistol, two. 9mm Ammunition, One Big cutter, vigilante ID cards and charms were recovered from the armed robbers.





“On Sunday at about 2pm, ASP Stephen Omologie and team of SARS in Yenagoa, raided the E Community and arrested 36 males and thirty females who are between the ages of 14 and 17 years. Some of the suspects were seen in possession of weeds suspected to be India hemp.”