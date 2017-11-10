The governor took to tweeter @GovKaduna, the official account of governor of Kaduna State, to roll out some of the test papers written by teachers in the state.The teachers had embarked on protest on Wednesday, destroying vehicles and vandalising offices of government, over the move by the governor to sack some of the teachers that performed badly in the examinations conducted for them by the state government.On Wednesday, president, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, led the teachers and other workers in Kaduna State in the protest, demanding the recall of teachers sacked by the government.Earlier, president of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Michael Alogba, had also berated the state government over the sack, while demanding that affected teachers should be retrained by the government.But on Thursday, Governor el-Rufai released in batches on his twitter handle, some of the papers used by the teachers in the test.The teachers were tested in English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science and Current Affairs, among others.Speaking on the latest sack, the governor said “many times, the decisions we take offer us no political advantages in a polity long accustomed to the false allure of populism. But we do what is necessary, not minding the direct impact on us.”While displaying some of the examination sheets, he said: “Here are some of the primary 4 competency test scripts conducted for primary school teachers in Kaduna State. The future of our children must never be politicised.”In another post on his twitter handle, Governor el-Rufai said: “Here are some of the primary 4 competency test scripts conducted for primary school teachers in Kaduna State. Would you allow someone like this teach your child?”He lamented that the affected teachers were meant to teach pupils Mathematics and English Language.“We are putting these out in the court of public opinion for Nigerians to make their verdict. Here are some of the primary 4 competency test scripts conducted for primary school teachers in Kaduna State,” he said in another tweet.el-Rufai said he had given opportunity to teachers that were sacked to reapply, adding that the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) had continued to receive application forms from prospective teachers.“As at close of work yesterday, the State Universal Basic Education Board received in total, 18,550 applications from prospective teachers. Recruitment is still on.“Issuance of temporary appointment letters to successful applicants to commence on 25/01/2018,” he tweeted.The governor said no amount of protests would deter the government from recruiting qualified teachers, while giving disengaged teachers the entitlements specified in their terms of service.According to him, teachers who had served from one to five years would have their appointments terminated while those who served for five years and above would be retired compulsorily.Supporting the stand of Governor el-Rufai, Aisha Yesufu, one of the coordinators of #BringBackOurGirls, on her twitter handle, @AishaYesufu, said “the right thing is mostly never understood by those whom it is done for. Stay firm on reforming the educational system. If NUT goes on strike and you need volunteers before new teachers are recruited, I volunteer my time until qualified teachers are employed.”