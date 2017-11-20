Wizkid-and-Jada Pollock – allerged 3rd baby mama

Wizkid will probably not be leaving the news any time soon. Reports making the rounds on social media lately reveal that the ”Ojuelegba” crooner might have welcomed his third son even though the lovers have not officially made this open to the public.





The star boy already has two boys from two different women. Wizkid seems to be taking after his predecessors who paved the way for him into the baby mama kingdom.





Jada Pollock who is Wizkid’s manager reportedly welcomed their son in London few weeks ago. The couple have been together for well over a year but kept their love affair lowkey away from prying eyes.





The singer whose first son with Sola Ogudu is named Boluwatife, has another son, King Ayo with one Binta who he refused to acknowledge and now as a sharpshooter he is a father again haven welcomed his latest baby boy with Jada.





Jada-Pollock and Wizkid

Wizkid’s latest son







Wizkid’s second baby mama and son King Ayo





Wizkid’s first babymama and son: Shola Ogudu and Boluwatife