A federal capital territory ( FCT ) high court has ordered that Maryam Sanda be remanded in Suleja prison for allegedly murdering Bilyamin Bello, her husband.

The FCT police command arraigned her before Yusuf Halilu, a judge, on Friday.





Maryam, who wept profusely in the court, covered her face with a veil to prevent journalists from taking pictures.





The police had initially said it would be difficult to detain her because she has a six-month-old baby.

Sanda reportedly stabbed the victim to death based on the suspicion that he was cheating on her.

Mohammed was the son of Haliru Bello, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





In the charge sheet seen by TheCable, Sanda was accused of committing an offence punishable by death.





She pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Hussein Musa, the defence counsel, asked the court not to let his client be in custody because she is nursing a child.





After listening to Musa’s submission, the judge held that she should be detained. He, therefore, adjourned the matter till December 7.





Sanda is the daughter of Maimuna Aliyu, whose nomination into the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC) was withdrawn following allegations of corruption levelled against her.

She was accused of abusing her office as executive director of Aso Savings and Loans Limited.

Aliyu has been charged to court.





Bello was a son Alhaji Bello Halliru Muhammadu, a former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Defence.











