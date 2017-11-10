













President Muhammadu Buhari met with leaders of Muslim leaders, Jama’atul Nasril Islam on Friday.





The meeting which had in attendance, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Recall that the president had earlier met with a delegation of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.





Confirming the meeting, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet via his social media, wrote: “After meeting with members and leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) earlier, President @MBuhari is now holding a similar meeting with the leadership of the Muslim community. #OneNigeria.”

