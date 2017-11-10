The meeting which had in attendance, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Recall that the president had earlier met with a delegation of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.
Confirming the meeting, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet via his social media, wrote: “After meeting with members and leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) earlier, President @MBuhari is now holding a similar meeting with the leadership of the Muslim community. #OneNigeria.”
