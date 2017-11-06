Aggrieved students from Rivers state who were sent to the UK on scholarship by their state government and have not been paid their allowances nor fees for a while, today ambushed the state governor, Nyesom Wike, in London.

Governor Wike had just left the Chatham house where he delivered a speech and was on his way out when the students carrying placards with various inscriptions, accosted him and asked that he release funds for the payment of their fees and allowances.

According to reports, Governor Wike asked those who were studying Medicine and Engineering to be patient as the government would soon meet their demands while those on scholarship for courses like Law, Philosophy, and others were asked to come back home as the state has a University with enough lecturers to teach such courses.

Governor Wike reportedly told the students that the state is currently experiencing an economic meltdown and would not be spending money on things that have alternatives back home.





An angry Governor Wike told one of the students that she was rude. Watch a video from the incident below:








