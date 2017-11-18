Thousands of people have gathered in the centre of Harare to call for the resignation of Robert Mugabe, as moves to force the Zimbabwean president to stand down gather momentum.

The rally is supported by the army and members of the ruling Zanu-PF party. War veterans who until last year were loyal to the president are also saying Mr Mugabe should quit.





93-year old Mugabe, had been under house arrest since the army takeover on Wednesday, but on Friday he made his first public appearance. He spoke only to open the graduation at a university of which he is chancellor.



