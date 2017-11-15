Senator Ali Ndume this morning arrived the Senate chamber to assume duties as Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District after serving his mandatory six months suspension.

The Senate suspended Ndume in March after he called for an investigation into the allegations of corruption leveled against Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye.





A Federal High Court in Abuja last week, ordered that Ndume is recalled back to the Senate as his suspension was illegal.



