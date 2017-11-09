At the moment, it seems Paul and Peter Okoye of Psquare have decided to sell all the joint properties they own and split the money so they can finally go there separate ways with no strings attached.





According to reports, Former Music duo Psquare have allegedly put their 'Squareville' mansion that they built together in Ikeja, Lagos, up for sale.





According to LIB, a visit to the mansion located on Lola Holloway street, Omole Estate this morning shows the 'For Sale' sign-post in front of the property and when we put a call through to the agent, we gathered that the twin building with a swiming pool, underground basement and other exotic features is up for sale at 320 Million Naira.





At the time when Psquare moved into the mansion in 2010, Peter Okoye was quoted saying, 'getting a land in Omole Estate (Ikeja, Lagos) alone is N100m. When you look at the house, especially the finishing, it is over $2million. When people speculated that the house was worth N300 million, we had not even finished the interior. What do you think is the cost of a mansion that has a swimming pool, six living rooms, ten master bedrooms, all fully furnished? It's far more than the speculated N300million'.

The brothers have several other properties in Lekki Phase One, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Atlanta Georgia and other locations.