On Wednesday, Pope Francis was given a white-painted special edition of Lamborghini Huracan as a gift, which sells for around 180,000 euros (N76m), but the pontiff gave it to charity.

The pontiff received the Italian supercar painted especially for him in papal gold and white on Wednesday morning in a ceremony in Vatican City.





He blessed it, signed its hood, and promptly handed it over to Sotheby’s, which will auction off the Huracan on his behalf to raise money for charity.





"The aim is to allow Christians who were forced to leave the region "to finally return to their roots and recover their dignity," the Holy See said.





The money will go towards helping displaced Christians in Iraq, victims of trafficking and prostitution, and Italian charities working with women and children in countries in Africa.









The funds will also be used to rebuild homes and churches for Christians chased out of Iraq by Islamic State terrorists. The rebuilding efforts will be focused on the Nineveh Plains, north-east of Mosul, where Christians were forced to flee years of fighting.









It could also be recalled that the Pope ordered cars he used during a visit to Poland to be auctioned off to help Syrian refugees last year.





In 2014, he also sold a Harley Davidson motorbike that he had been given and a matching leather jacket for the benefit of a homeless shelter in Rome.