It was a star-studded lineup on Sunday as Nigerian singers/songwriter, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and actress Adesua Etomi tied the knot.

The much-anticipated traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, November 19th, 2017 at Hard Rock Cafe, Victoria Island Lagos.





The couple first stole Nigeria's heart after they both starred in a movie, 'The Wedding Party' which led Nigerians to wish that they were an actual couple.





Just like in fairytales, Banky proposed to Adesua in Februarybut only just announced their engagement on May 3rd, 2017 and had their introduction a few days later.





The wedding comes a few days after Banky W successfully had a third skin cancer control surgery.





Some of the celebrities at the event include Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba, Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga, Dotun Kayode, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale,





It has been confirmed that their white wedding will be held soon in Cape Town, South Africa. More photos below





