According to multiple reports, members of the now-outlawed secessionist group, IPOB, are currently staging a protest along the old market road in Onitsha, Anambra state. 
The group members are asking for the cancellation of next Saturday, November 18th, governorship election in the state or the total boycott of the election.
Recall that the Nigerian Army banned the activist of the group and declared it a terrorist organization.  
