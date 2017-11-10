This afternoon, Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, unveiled the statue built in honor of visiting Liberian president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Last month, the South African president, Jacob Zuma, had his own statue unveiled during his two-day state visit.

While appreciating the gesture of the state governor, the Liberian president said she has never received such an honor. According to her, she has a statue in her alma mater, Harvard University, but the size of the statue cannot be compared to the one built by the Rochas Okorocha administration.





Continue to see photos below



