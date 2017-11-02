Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto and Aminu Masari of Katsina on Thursday paid a condolence visit to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the death of his son, Jide.
Jide, first son of the APC national leader, passed away Tuesday night.
A member of the Tinubu family had revealed that Jide slumped and died from what was suspected to be a heart attack.
Chairman of APC in Lagos, Otunba Henry Ajomale, confirmed Jide’s death in a letter he issued to members on Wednesday.
“Dear Member,
It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Please commiserate with him. Thank you”, Ajomale wrote.
