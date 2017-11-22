Re-elected governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following his victory in the Saturday’s governorship poll.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, handed over the certificate of return to Obiano at INEC’s headquarters in Awka, the state cdapital..





Presidenting the certificate to Obiano, the state REC urged the re-elected governor to live up to expectations and continue to develop the state.





In attendance were Obiano’s wife, the Deputy Governor; Dr Nkem Okeke, and many of his supporters and top officials.





Also present were the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Chairman of the Willie Obiano Re-election Committee, Victor Umeh, and several traditional rulers and party chieftains.







