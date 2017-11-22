The Federal Executive Council meeting was today moved from the Council chamber to the conference room of the Office of the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, told newsmen that the change in venue is due to some 'technical challenges" in the Council Chambers.





At the meeting today, President Buhari and members of the council observed a minute silence for former Vice President Alex Ekwueme who died last Sunday.





President Buhari also inaugurated the three-member Audit Committee on Recoveries Made by Federal Government Agencies. Members of the committee include Olufemi Lijadu, Gloria Chinyere Bibigha and Mohammed Nami. The committee is to audit all recovered accounts from April 10th 2017.























