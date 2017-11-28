To correct insinuations that he was sidelining leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all his activities, President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon took along the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, along with him to the European Union-African Union (EU-AU) summit in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar who resigned from the party last week had accused the president of not consulting with party leaders before taking major policy decisions as one of the reasons for his resignation.





Others on the entourage of the president to the summit are Abdullahi Abubakar; Bauchi governor and Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom governor.











